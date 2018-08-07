Amazon looking to fill more than 200 virtual ‘work-from-home’ jobs

(WHDH) — Want to work from home for one of the world’s leading online retailers and receive discounts? Amazon is looking to fill more than 200 virtual “work-from-home” positions.

The retail giant is hiring both full-time and part-time associates in areas such as management, customer service, and software development.

“If you aren’t near a physical Amazon location, or just want to see if there are virtual opportunities in your area, you’re in the right place,” the company said in a post on its website.

The jobs come with benefits such as health and dental insurance, in addition to holidays and paid time off.

Virtual opportunities are not available in all areas. For more information, click here.

