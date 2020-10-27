Amazon looking to hire nearly 5,000 people for seasonal jobs in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Amazon announced Tuesday that is looking to fill 4,800 seasonal jobs in Massachusetts ahead of the holiday season.

Seasonal jobs will be offered to people of all backgrounds and skill levels, according to the retail giant. The positions come with opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career.

Amazon was recently ranked second on the Forbes World’s Best Employers list, a list based entirely on anonymous employee input.

In Massachusetts, Amazon has a starting wage of $15 per hour for all employees.

