BOSTON (WHDH) - Amazon is looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers in Massachusetts, the online retail giant announced Monday.

About 1,500 full and part-time operations jobs have been made available in the Bay State as the holidays rapidly approach.

The retailer noted that all jobs, including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000, and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts.

Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

