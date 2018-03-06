(WHDH) — Amazon is reportedly looking to add checking accounts to their platforms.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is in talks with several financial firms – including JPMorgan Chase & Co. – to create checking accounts for those who don’t have bank accounts.

This could make it easier for Amazon customers to pay for items on the site.

It would also allow Amazon to cut down on the fees it pays to banks to handle credit and debit card transactions.

