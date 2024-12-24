LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lakeville police are getting to the bottom of some package problems.

Officers discovered about 80 Amazon packages in a wooded area off Bedford Street early Sunday morning.

Police said the driver came to the police station Monday and explained they left the packages on the side of the road because they were stressed.

Police said they are not seeking any criminal charges.

The driver told officers they planned to report the incident to a manager.

Police said they returned the packages to an Amazon distribution center.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)