(WHDH) — Amazon announced Monday that it has partnered with universities and colleges across New England to provide fully-funded tuition to hourly employees.

Employees in New England will have access to fully-funded education from the following local partners:

Massachusetts: Ben Franklin Institute of Technology Bristol Community College

New Hampshire: Southern New Hampshire University Manchester Community College

Connecticut: University of Connecticut (Storrs, Avery Point, Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury campuses) Capital Community College



Amazon is also partnering with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide employees with free high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide free English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide free college preparation courses.

These new partnerships are part of Amazon’s continued investment in its Career Choice program, which helps frontline employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

“It is never too late to go back to school. Thanks to Amazon’s Career Choice Program, I am able to finish the degree I started years ago,” said Jeff Quinton, Amazon Operations Employee. “I recently enrolled at Southern New Hampshire University and am already taking my first class without any out-of-pocket costs. I’m excited for this opportunity to pursue my education while working full-time and supporting my family.”

Employees become eligible to participate in the program after 90 days of employment.

