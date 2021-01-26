BOSTON (WHDH) - Amazon announced Tuesday plans to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create more than 3,000 jobs over the next several years.

Over the last decade, Amazon says it has invested more than $6.2 billion in Massachusetts and created more than 20,000 jobs across customer fulfillment, retail, corporate, and technology functions.

The 3,000 jobs that Amazon intends to create in its Boston Tech Hub will include technology roles in software development, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning, along with non-tech corporate roles in product management, human resources, finance, and more. Amazon already employs more than 3,700 people in its Boston Tech Hub.

“We’re proud to be creating more than 3,000 new jobs over the next several years at our Boston Tech Hub,” said Rohit Prasad, Vice President & Head Scientist for Alexa at Amazon. “Much of the technology that makes Alexa smarter every day is invented in Boston. Our teams here play a key role in driving Amazon’s innovations – from Alexa to AWS to Amazon Pharmacy – and help us keep delighting customers around the world. We look forward to continuing to be a strong community partner, helping to grow and diversify the local economy, and create new opportunities for Boston and its residents.”

To accommodate its growing teams in Boston, Amazon leased a new 17-story office tower located at One Boston Wharf Road in the 33-acre Boston Seaport project, which is set for completion in 2024.

The 630,000-square-foot location will include working space, innovation labs, and mixed-use common areas for Amazon employees.

This is Amazon’s second full-building lease in Boston’s Seaport after securing a 430,000-square-foot building at 111 Harbor Way, which will be completed later this year and will host 2,000 Amazon employees.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)