Amazon releases list of Black Friday deals

(WHDH) — Amazon on Monday released a list of some deals and discounts that will be available to shoppers on Black Friday.

Thousands of Black Friday deals will go live on Nov. 20 and run through Nov. 27. Small business deals will be available from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30.

Below is a list of Amazon device deals:

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5 – $149.99 (Reg. $289, when purchased separately)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 ($80 savings)

Kindle – $59.99 ($30 savings)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen.) for $69.99 ($30 savings)

Echo Dot (4th Gen.) – $28.99 ($21 savings)

Echo Dot with Clock – $38.99 ($21 savings)

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet -$59.99 ($40 savings)

Blink Outdoor camera kits – Up to $130 off

Fire HD 10 tablet – $79.99 ($70 savings)

Eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) – $223 ($56 savings)

Buy a myQ Smart Garage Hub and connect to Key by Amazon to receive a $30 credit

Here are some Amazon home discounts that will be available:

Select Instant Pot Ultras – Up to 33% off

Select Shark vacuums – Up to 40% off

Save on select iRobot products

Select Ninja Kitchen Products – Up to 40% off

Here are some Amazon brand discounts that will be available:

Wag dog food and treats – Save 40%

Amazon Basics gaming accessories – Save up to 20%

Save up to 30% on select men’s and women’s fashion, including fleeces and puffers in bright colors, neutrals and animal prints

Here are some toy deals that will be available:

Games from Exploding Kittens and more – Save up to 30%

Preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares, and more – Save up to 30%

STEM toys from Learning Resources – Save up to 30%

Here are some fashion and beauty deals that will be available:

Premium beauty and professional beauty appliances – Up to 40% off

Select fall fashion from Shopbop, including brands like Rag & Bone, Frame, and Free People – Up to 20% off

Prime members will also be able to access exclusive discounts at Whole Foods.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)