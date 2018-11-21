Amazon says error exposed customer names and emails

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says a technical error on its website exposed the names and email addresses of some customers.

The online retail giant says it has fixed the issue and emailed those affected. Amazon says its website and systems were not hacked.

An Amazon spokesman did not answer additional questions about how many people were impacted or whether any of the information was stolen.

The disclosure comes as Amazon gears up for the busy holiday shopping season. The Seattle-based company is expected to grab as much as half of all online sales by the end of this year, according to Bain & Co.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)