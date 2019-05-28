BOSTON (WHDH) - Amazon plans to break ground in Boston’s Seaport District late Tuesday morning as the company looks to expand its Boston tech hub and create an additional 2,000 jobs.

Gov. Charlie D. Barker and Mayor Martin J. Walsh will join WS Development and Amazon members at 11 a.m. for the groundbreaking of 111 Harbor Way.

The 525,000-square-foot, 17-story building slated to be put up at that location will serve as the central component to the Seaport project.

The project marks the largest single real estate endeavor in city history, spanning 23 acres across 20 city blocks.

The development is expected to be complete in 2021.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)