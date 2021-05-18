Amazon to continue pause on police use of facial recognition

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will continue to ban police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year ban it announced last year.

Amazon and other technology companies have been under pressure from civil rights activists and their own workers to halt the sale of face-recognition technology to law enforcement agencies because they can incorrectly identify people with darker skin.

Last June, Amazon announced that it would pause use of its facial-recognition for a year.

At the time there was renewed focus on racial injustice in the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police offer pressed his knee against his neck.

Amazon didn’t say on Tuesday how long the ban would last or why it is continuing it beyond a year.

