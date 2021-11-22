BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Construction of Amazon’s first grocery store in Massachusetts is reportedly underway.

The online retail giant got approval from the Braintree Planning Board to turn the former Saks Off 5th and 5.11 Tactical spaces into an Amazon Fresh location on Grossman Drive, the Patriot Ledger reported.

Amazon’s Fresh stores feature dash carts that keep track of items as they enter the basket, allowing for instant checkout so shoppers can avoid waiting in line.

The stores also allow for in-store package pick ups and returns.

There are currently Fresh stores in California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington state, and Washington D.C.

