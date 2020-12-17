Amazon tractor-trailer jackknifes as snowstorm pummels South Shore

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amazon tractor-trailer jackknifed on the South Shore amid slick driving conditions during the morning commute.

Troopers responding to Route 24 southbound in Raynham found the tractor-trailer had jackknifed.

Tow trucks also arrived at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

People were urged to stay off the roads or drive slowly if this is not a possibility.

Many communities on the South Shore, including Bridgewater, were hit hard by the storm.

Flakes were still flying in the area at a decent clip as of 12 p.m.

For more information, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)