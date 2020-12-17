Amazon tractor-trailer jackknifes in Raynham as storm creates slick driving conditions

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amazon tractor-trailer jackknifed in Raynham amid slick driving conditions during the morning commute.

Troopers responding to Route 24 southbound found the tractor-trailer had jackknifed.

Tow trucks also arrived at the scene.

There was no word on any injuries.

People are being urged to stay off the roads or drive slowly if this is not a possibility.

