BOSTON (WHDH) - An Amazon truck caught fire in the Ted Williams tunnel Monday morning.

The eastbound lane of the tunnel was shut down so fire crews could extinguish the flames.

It remains unclear what sparked the fire, but it has been put out.

All lanes have reopened.

