Amazon truck drives down embankment in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amazon delivery driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after driving a truck down an embankment in Saugus Saturday, fire officials said.

The driver was allegedly trying to make a 3-point turn on Lewis Street and struck a fence before going down the embankment, fire officials said.

The driver was taken to Wakefield hospital with minor injuries.

