Amber Alert: Abducted 1-year-old girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

ARCADE, Ga. (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted toddler believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Baylee Sue Peeples was abducted by her non-custodial parent, 39-year-old Robert Peeples, on Thursday, according to Georgia law enforcement officials.

She was reportedly last seen at Rock Forge Road in Jefferson, Georgia, traveling past Gwinnett Clinic.

Baylee Sue Peeples is described as a white female, weighing 25 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts and the saying “always amazing,” along with a pink and black jacket with the saying “love.”

Robert Peeples is a white male, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 187 pounds, with blue eyes and a buzz cut.

Police are searching for a white 1993 GMC Vandura with a Georgia license plate number of RIK1620 in connection with this alleged abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arcade police at 706-367-1821.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)