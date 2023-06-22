UPDATE: Massachusetts State Police say a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial, biological mother in Springfield has been found safe in Berkshire County.

According to an update from the MSP Twitter account just before noon, authorities say Cortana Goncalves was found safe in Cheshire, Mass.

An AMBER Alert was activated at 11:30 a.m. after MSP officials said Goncalves was kidnapped in Springfield by her biological mother, Brandee Arnold, 32, who was last seen in Blandford, Mass. around 9:30 a.m. on the Mass Pike.

In another update just after noon, MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said Goncalves was found unharmed and with her mother.

“The child and mother were located by MSP patrols inside a trailer at a trailer park on Fifth Avenue in Cheshire,” Procopio stated. “The mother/suspect, BRANDEE ARNOLD, 32[,] is in custody and will be transported to Springfield Police, who have jurisdiction over the kidnapping incident.”

Originally posted at 11:33 a.m. on Thursday, June 22

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police say an AMBER Alert has been activated after a 4-year-old girl was kidnapped in western Massachusetts.

MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said the child, Cortana Goncalves, was kidnapped in Springfield by her non-custodial biological mother, Brandee Arnold, 32, who was last seen in Blandford, Mass. around 9:30 a.m. on the Mass Pike.

“ARNOLD and the child may be traveling in a gray 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts plate 3SCG24,” state police said in a news release. “ARNOLD took Cortana from a family gathering earlier this morning in violation of her custody agreement. ARNOLD has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, and there is urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child.”

“Cortana is described as a 4-year-old white female with brown hair. She is approximately 3′ tall and 30-35 lbs. Cortana was last seen wearing an aqua colored “Hello Kitty” shirt and striped shorts. ARNOLD’s last known location was on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Blandford, Mass., area at 9:28 AM.”

“Anyone who sees ARNOLD, CORTANA, or the gray Honda Accord described above is urged to call 911 immediately.”

Photo of Brandee Arnold, provided by Massachusetts State Police

Image of the gray Honda Accord, provided by Massachusetts State Police

