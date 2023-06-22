CHESHIRE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial, biological mother in Springfield has been found safe in Berkshire County.

According to an update from the MSP Twitter account just before noon, authorities say Cortana Goncalves was found safe in Cheshire, Mass.

An AMBER Alert was activated at 11:30 a.m. after MSP officials said Goncalves was kidnapped in Springfield by her biological mother, Brandee Arnold, 32, who was last seen in Blandford, Mass. around 9:30 a.m. on the Mass Pike.

In another update, MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said Goncalves was found unharmed and with her mother.

“The child and mother were located by MSP patrols inside a trailer at a trailer park on Fifth Avenue in Cheshire,” Procopio stated. “The mother/suspect, BRANDEE ARNOLD, 32[,] is in custody and will be transported to Springfield Police, who have jurisdiction over the kidnapping incident.”

