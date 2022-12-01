DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have canceled an AMBER Alert after they say a mother and child were located and a suspect was in custody following a reported abduction.

In an update, MSP said all parties that were the subject of the alert had been found in Fall River.

Officials originally announced Hannah Benson, 23, and her 6-month-old son, Grayson, were abducted from Dartmouth earlier in the day. The suspect, Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, was found with them, according to police, and placed in custody while officials evaluated the mother and child.

UPDATE 2 The AMBER Alert is deactivated. All parties have been located at an address in Fall River. Suspect JEREMIAS CABRAL is in custody. The mother and child are also with police and their well-being is being evaluated. https://t.co/PuPbbBI8WF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 1, 2022

In a post on their Facebook page, MSP said Hannah and Grayson Benson were kidnapped from their home in Dartmouth by Cabral, the mother’s former boyfriend. State police believe Cabral, a resident of Fall River, was armed with a knife at the time and that the mother entered the suspect’s vehicle out of concern for her infant before it drove off.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation found the suspect had allegedly forced his way into the victim’s apartment on Tucker Road around 11:20 a.m., leading to an altercation and a knife being shown. In their Facebook post, MSP added that it was not clear if Cabral was the 6-month-old’s father.

Details on the condition of Cabral or the mother and child have not yet been released.

Originally posted on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2:25 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police have issued an AMBER alert for a mother and her 6-month-old boy, who were allegedly abducted from Dartmouth.

In their alert, state police said Hannah Benson, 23, was abducted along with her son, Grayson, by the mother’s former boyfriend, Jeremias R. Cabral, 21.

We have activated an AMBER Alert for 6-month-old male GRAYSON BENSON, who was abducted along with his mother, HANNAH BENSON, 23, by JEREMIAS CABRAL, 21, in #Dartmouth. They may be in dark Mitsubishi sedan w/MA plate 2LPT35. If seen call 911 immediately. https://t.co/3MMZu9o1xZ pic.twitter.com/wEPbSci4u1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 1, 2022

State police believe they may be in a dark Mitsubishi sedan with a Massachusetts license plate reading “2LPT35.”

Authorities ask that anyone who sees either of them or the vehicle or may have information about their whereabouts call 911 immediately.

