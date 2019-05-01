GALESBURG, Mich. (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 13-year-old girl who may have been with a 45-year-old man.

Calista Kay Rose had last been seen in Galesburg, Michigan Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Rose may have been with Samuel Leroy Chrispens, who was possibly driving a gray, four-door 2011 Chrysler with Michigan registration of 1MCW51.

The Amber Alert was canceled at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

