Amber Alert issued after 13-year-old girl kidnapped outside of North Carolina home

(WHDH) — Authorities in North Carolina have issued an Amber Alert after a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped Monday morning from her home in Lumberton, officials said.

Hania Aguilar was taken from the Rosewood Mobile Home Park just before 7 a.m. by a man wearing a yellow bandanna over his face, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Aguilar was said to be warming up her aunt’s car to leave for the bus stop when she was forced into the green 2002 Ford Expedition by the suspect, who fled in the SUV.

Police said the vehicle has a South Carolina registration NWS98, paint peeling from the hood and a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

Aguilar is described as 5 feet tall, about 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 or dial 911.

