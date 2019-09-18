Amber Alert issued after man leads 5-year-old girl from playground to van with tinted windows

(WHDH) — New Jersey state police are turning to the public for help after issuing an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl who investigators say was led to a van with tinted windows on Tuesday.

Dulce Maria Alavez, of Bridgeton City, New Jersey, is described as being about 3 feet tall, weight between 60 and 70 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant, black and white pants, and white shoes.

Detectives believe that Dulce was taken by a light-skinned Hispanic male betweeb 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build, no facial hair and facial acne, who was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.

The suspect was last seen leading Dulce from the Bridgeton City Park playground to a red van with a sliding side door and tinted windows at approximately 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554, Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 451-0033 or CALL 911 immediately.

