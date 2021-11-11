CLARKSTON, Ga. (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who was abducted in Clarkston, Georgia early Wednesday morning.

Blaise Barnett was seated inside a 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen from in front of his home on Montreal Road around 1 a.m., according to Clarkston police.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle within a condominium complex on Old Hampton Drive around 11 a.m.; however, Blaise and his car seat were missing from the car, police said.

Blaise was last seen wearing a green tank top with a blue dinosaur print, a diaper, and a blanket wrapped around his legs.

Anyone with information on Blaise’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Clarkston police at 404-557-8956.

