ARLINGTON, Va. (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from China who was reportedly abducted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

JinJing Ma was last seen at the airport in Arlington, Virginia with her alleged abductor, described as an Asian female around 40 years old with black hair.

Ma received her passport just prior to checking in at the airport after arriving in America with a tour group, authorities said.

She then walked away from the group and allegedly met the abductor who helped her change clothes.

The two walked together to the arrivals area of the airport before disappearing from the camera view, according to authorities.

Ma is described as an Asian female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the police.

