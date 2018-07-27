FORT SMITH, Ark. (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy in Arkansas.

Michael Brown was last seen Thursday after a man stole his uncle’s car while he was asleep in it, The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) said.

Brown’s uncle went into Sally Ann Gas Station, located at 421 North Greenwood in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to pay for fuel while Brown slept in the back seat of a 2005 Maroon Chevy Malibu with the license plate number of 426FH, according to NCMEC.

A white man wearing a black t-shirt with “Skills Gone Viral” written on the front reportedly stole the vehicle and drove away with Brown still inside.

The suspect, whose name is unknown at this time, left with the car traveling southbound on North Greenwood.

The uncle’s phone was thrown from the vehicle and located at 16th and Jackson in Fort Smith, NCMEC said.

Brown is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black WWF wrestling t-shirt and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

