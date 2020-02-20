Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-month-old girl last seen in December.
Evelyn Mae Boswell was reported missing on Tuesday after last being seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow on Dec. 26, 2019, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
She is described as standing 2-feet tall, weighing 28 pounds with blone hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND.
