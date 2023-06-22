SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say an AMBER Alert has been activated after a 4-year-old girl was kidnapped in western Massachusetts.
MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said the child, Cortana Goncalves, was kidnapped in Springfield by her non-custodial biological mother, Brandee Arnold, 32, who was last seen in Blandford, Mass. around 9:30 a.m. on the Mass Pike.
“ARNOLD and the child may be traveling in a gray 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts plate 3SCG24,” state police said in a news release. “ARNOLD took Cortana from a family gathering earlier this morning in violation of her custody agreement. ARNOLD has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, and there is urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child.”
“Cortana is described as a 4-year-old white female with brown hair. She is approximately 3′ tall and 30-35 lbs. Cortana was last seen wearing an aqua colored “Hello Kitty” shirt and striped shorts. ARNOLD’s last known location was on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Blandford, Mass., area at 9:28 AM.”
“Anyone who sees ARNOLD, CORTANA, or the gray Honda Accord described above is urged to call 911 immediately.”
