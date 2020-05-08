CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy who may be in imminent danger after being abducted in Clifton Park, New York early Friday morning.

Gustavo Oliveira was abducted at Tallow Wood Drive around 1 a.m. by Nivaldo P. Oliveira, according to New York State Police.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death,” according to the Amber Alert.

Gustavo is described as a Hispanic male with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs roughly 100 pounds and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a red T-shirt.

Nivaldo P. Oliveira is described as an Hispanic male, about 41 years old with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6-feet tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Nivaldo P. Oliveira was last seen traveling on Tallow Wood Drive.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call New York State Police Clifton Park at (866)NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

