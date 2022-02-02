MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-day-old girl after her mother was found fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities announced Wednesday.

Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Memphis, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kennedy was said to be wearing a black-and-white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is described as 6 pounds, 17 inches long, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kennedy’s 27-year-old mother, whose name has not been released, was found dead late Tuesday night near an abandoned vehicle, the Memphis Police Department said.

Investigators say Kennedy had been with her mother but a search of the area near the crime scene proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the baby’s whereabouts is urged to contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

