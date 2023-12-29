SACO, Maine (WHDH) — Maine State Police have issued an Amber Alert at the request of the Saco Police Department in connection with a mother and child abduction at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The child is 3-year-old Angie Rodondi, who is 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top.

Her mother is 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jambikt, who is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, and a black jacket.

The two, who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect. At 3:41 p.m. the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York State.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

