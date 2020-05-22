An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy with autism who authorities say was abducted by two men in Miami on Thursday.

Alejandro Ripley, who is also non-verbal, was taken by two unknown black men driving a light blue four-door sedan in near the intersection of SW 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive, according to the Amber Alert.

He was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs shoes. He has a scar on his left leg.

One of the abductors may be wearing all black clothing and a black bandanna as a face mask. He may also have cornrows in his hair.

The public is urged not to approach the suspects but instead call 911 or Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

