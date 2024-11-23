STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amber Alert has been issued following a parental kidnapping from Stoughton on Friday, officials said.

State police are looking for Ashyley Vazquez, who is believed to have kidnapped three children, ages 8, 9, and 11.

She is believed to be driving a 2023 Toyota Rav4 SUV with Massachusetts plate 2FZD76.

If you spot her or the vehicle immediately call 911.

