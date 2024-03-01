BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who are considered “missing and endangered” and may by with their father.

Elowyn Duren, 4, is described as 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Vaelyn Duren, 1, is described as being 20 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. with their biological father, Dustin Mark Duren, 37, who is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Duren was operating a 2017 Subaru Impreza 4 door color White with NH Veteran registration V69023.

If anyone sees Duren, the children and or his vehicle, do not approach them and call 911 immediately as Duren may possibly be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any further non-emergency information is asked to call the Berlin, NH Police Department directly at 603-752-3131 and or the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)