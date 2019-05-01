GALESBURG, Mich. (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl who may be with a 45-year-old man.

Calista Kay Rose was last seen in Galesburg, Michigan Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Rose may be with Samuel Leroy Chrispens, who is possibly driving a gray, four-door 2011 Chrysler with Michigan registration of 1MCW51.

Rose is described as a white female with hazel eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pink winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 269-657-5551, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8722 or 911.

