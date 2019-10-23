(CNN) — Amber Guyger’s appellate attorney has filed paperwork preserving her ability to appeal her murder conviction and sentence.

Michael Mowla, filed the notice of appeal last week, according to court documents CNN obtained Tuesday.

Her lead trial lawyer said this was a formality in following Texas law.

“You have 30 days by statute to file a notice or intent to appeal, so the lawyer that’s handling the appeal filed that just to preserve the right,” Robert Rogers said. “You have to do that.”

Rogers said it will be “months before we know” whether Guyger will proceed with an appeal. Rogers will not be part of the appeal process.

CNN was unable to reach Mowla or get comment from the Dallas County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

Guyger, 31, was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old accountant. Guyger said she walked into Jean’s apartment last year thinking it was her own and shot the man she believed to be an intruder.

She is serving a 10-year sentence at the Mountain View prison in Gatesville, Texas. She is eligible for parole on September 29, 2024.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Jean’s family.

