BOSTON (WHDH) - An ambulance involved in a crash rolled over on Jewish War Veterans Drive in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

Boston Police said two EMTs were taken to the hospital.

A patient was also in the ambulance.

No information on the patient’s condition was readily available.

