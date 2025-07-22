BOSTON (WHDH) - An ambulance involved in a crash rolled over on Jewish War Veterans Drive in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

Boston Police said two EMTs were taken to the hospital.

A patient was also in the ambulance.

No information on the patient’s condition was readily available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

