Ambulance driver cited following collision with SUV in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Eascare ambulance driver was cited in a crash that left an SUV driver hospitalized in Brockton Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to North Pearl Street around 5:30 a.m. found the SUV with severe front-end damage and a dent on the side of the ambulance.

A preliminary investigation showed that the ambulance driver, whose identity has not been released, failed to grant the right of way to the SUV as the ambulance made a left turn into the parking area of a CVS, Brockton police said.

The 62-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A gas station clerk told 7News off camera that the intersection where the crash happened is known to be dangerous.

