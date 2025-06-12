MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people had to be extricated from a crash involving an ambulance in Manchester, New Hampshire.

According to Manchester fire, around 11:40 a.m., an ambulance crashed at the intersection of Tarrytown Road and Nelson Street near Elliot Hospital.

Officials say the ambulance rolled over and two medics in the front seats were trapped inside. They were eventually extricated by fire crews through the front windshield.

While the crash was being cleared, another rollover crash took place on Valley Street and Jewett Street, requiring extrication as well.

Both accidents are under investigation at this time as all patients involved were taken to local hospitals.

