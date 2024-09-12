BOSTON (WHDH) - The Healey administration is extending service for a 24-hour ambulance at a closed, former Steward Health Care hospital an extra week to help people seeking medical care.

That round-the-clock service has been operating at Carney Hospital in Dorchester following its closure at the end of August.

The ambulance transports patients seeking emergency care to other hospitals.

A similar service at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer was not extended due to “low volume”, a spokesperson said.

