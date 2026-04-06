BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital is responding to a cybersecurity incident that has affected certain information systems within their health system, the company said Monday.

Signature Healthcare said it identified suspicious activity in a portion of their network, and activated incident response protocols.

In a statement, Signature Healthcare said, “We moved to down-time procedures to ensure high-quality patient care and safety. We are working with outside resources to help us investigate the incident and restore operations as quickly as possible.”

Ambulance traffic is being diverted as the issue persists.

The company said inpatient and walk-in emergency services remain open, and surgeries and procedures such as endoscopy are continuing as scheduled.

Signature Healthcare said chemotherapy infusion services for cancer patients are cancelled on Tuesday, and patients should call the Greene Cancer Center to reschedule their treatments.

The company’s retail pharmacies at 110 Liberty Street, Brockton and 1 Donalds Way, East Bridgewater will also be closed on Tuesday.

It said ambulatory physician practices and urgent care practices will be open Tuesday, but patients may experience some delays.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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