BOSTON (WHDH) - An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Fenway section of Boston on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash about 12:30 p.m. had a car towed from the scene as the patient was transferred to another ambulance.

There were no reported injuries.

