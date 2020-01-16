Ambulance transporting patient involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - An ambulance transporting a patient to the hospital was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Reading on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 37 around 12:30 p.m. found an ambulance and three vehicles that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The patient in the ambulance was taken to another hospital. One other motorist was transported from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

