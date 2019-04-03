AMC Theatres hosting 22-movie, 59-hour Marvel movie marathon ahead of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

(WHDH) — Want to catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie series before “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters later this month? AMC has you covered.

The theatre chain is hosting a 59-hour Marvel movie marathon that will start with “Iron Man” and finish with an early screening of “Endgame.”

Experience the @MarvelStudios 22 Movie Marathon at AMC Theatres on April 23. Hurry and get a ticket now: https://t.co/eXpE6VrxBi pic.twitter.com/82ckvV0XC7 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 2, 2019

On Tuesday, April 23, fans can see all 22 of the existing films in three locations, including Lincoln Square 13 in New York City, River East 21 in Chicago, and Metreon 16 in San Francisco.

The “premium event” will include marathon only collectibles and a special concession offer, according to AMC.

“Endgame,” which has a run time of three hours, debuts in theaters across the country on April 26.

