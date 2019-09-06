America is running out of White Claw Hard Seltzer

(CNN) — A big problem is bubbling up for the nation’s top hard seltzer brand.

White Claw Hard Seltzer, which is an industry leader, says there’s a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.

The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than expected.

Claw sales spiked by almost 300 percent in July, compared to the same month last year.

The company clinched more than half of the country’s total hard seltzer sales during the Fourth of July week, according to Nielson data.

The company says it’s working to increase its supply but there’s no word yet on when store shelves will be fully restocked.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)