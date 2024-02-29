BOSTON (WHDH) - An American Airlines flight from New York to Madrid was diverted to Boston Wednesday night due to a maintenance issue.

The flight landed safely and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by the airline’s maintenance team, according to American Airlines.

Customers will re-depart for Madrid this morning on a replacement aircraft.

In a statement, American Airlines said, “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)