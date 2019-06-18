BOSTON (WHDH) - An American Airlines flight returned to Boston’s Logan International Airport after encountering a bird strike following takeoff on Tuesday morning.

Flight 2165 heading to New York’s LaGuardia Airport at 6:37 a.m. came in contact with the birds, forcing the pilot to turn the plane around and land it safely at Logan Airport at 6:54 a.m., an American Airlines spokesperson said.

A maintenance team is currently evaluating the aircraft.

