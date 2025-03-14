An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport on Thursday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), American Airlines Flight 1006 landed safely at Denver International Airport around 5:15 p.m. after being diverted.

The FAA says crew members reported engine vibrations, and while taxiing to the gate, the engine caught fire and passengers were evacuated.

Officials say the plane was headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport after departing Colorado Springs Airport.

American Airlines released a statement regarding the incident, saying, “After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue. The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority.”

The FAA is investigating the incident.

