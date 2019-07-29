American Airlines plane headed to London makes unexpected landing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An American Airlines plane heading to London from Philadelphia made an unexpected landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport due to a possible odor reported in the cabin late Sunday night.

Flight 728 carrying 154 passengers and 12 crew members landed safely just before 11:50 p.m.

Ten of the 12 crew members asked to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to an American Airlines spokesperson.

No passengers experienced any issues.

American Airlines says they provided their passengers with overnight accommodations in Boston before continuing their journey to London on Monday.

The cause of the reported odor remains under investigation.

