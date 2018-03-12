BOSTON (WHDH) - American Airlines has suspended all Tuesday flight operations at Boston Logan Airport due to the impending nor’easter, the airline said Monday.

The airline company provided few details, but noted that cancellations and delays are possible at other airports throughout the Northeast.

American Airline’s issued a travel alert that covers 20 airports and allows travelers who are impacted by winter weather to rebook without charge.

The company’s website lists the criteria for no-charge rebooking.

